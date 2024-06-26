CDC warns of increased dengue infections, virus spread through mosquito bites

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Tuesday warning of an increase in dengue virus infections this year.

Dengue is a viral disease caused by any of the four dengue viruses, and is spread to people through mosquito bites. Up to 400 million people are infected by the virus each year.

From January 1 to June 24 of this year, countries in the Americas have reported more than 9.7 million dengue cases, the CDC said, twice as many as the 4.6 million cases reported in 2023.

With 1,489 cases reported, Puerto Rico has declared a health emergency, and the CDC says a higher-than-expected number of dengue cases have been identified among U.S. travelers this year as of June 24, or 745 cases.

Globally, dengue cases are also increasing, and the CDC recommends for healthcare providers, public health authorities and the public to have "increased suspicion" of dengue among people with a fever who have been in areas of frequent or continuous dengue transmission within 14 days before the illness onset.

Additionally, the CDC says to report dengue cases in a timely manner to public health officials and to promote mosquito bite prevention measures among people living in or visiting areas with frequent or continuous dengue transmission.

Here's what to know about dengue.

What is dengue?

Dengue is caused by four distinct but closely related dengue viruses: dengue virus 1, 2, 3 and 4. It is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, and transmission is common in tropical and subtropical areas of the world.

Up to 400 million people are infected with a dengue virus every year, the CDC says.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

About one in four people infected with dengue will get sick, according to the CDC, and for people who do get sick, symptoms can range from mild to severe.

Symptoms include:

Fever (the most common symptom)

Aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain)

Nausea, vomiting

Rash

Any warning sign

Symptoms usually last 2-7 days, and most people recover within about a week.

How to treat and prevent dengue

There is no specific medicine to treat dengue, but the CDC recommends a dengue vaccine for U.S. territories and freely associated states.

Since dengue is spread through mosquito bites, you can help protect yourself by:

Using insect repellent

Wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Controlling mosquitoes in and around your home

