CDC tightens pet import laws into the US. What are Florida's pet laws?

Traveling with or adopting pets outside the country just got a little harder with new restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new regulation, announced Wednesday, puts the following changes in effect as of August 1:

All dogs under 6 months old are banned from entering the U.S.

Dogs must appear healthy upon arrival

Dogs older than six months must show proof they have not been in a country identified as high-risk for rabies or face potential quarantine.

Dogs must be microchipped.

Dogs must have a CDC Dog Import Formonline submission receipt.

The CDC said it was updating its dog importation regulation to "protect the health and safety of people and animals by making sure any dog arriving in the United States is healthy and doesn’t present a risk to our communities." The regulation is more in line with the World Organization for Animal Health’s standards for the international movement of dogs from countries with a high risk of dog rabies, the CDC said, and addresses recent challenges such as "fraudulent documentation" and dogs kept in unsafe conditions if they didn't meet importation standards.

Rabies in dogs was eliminated in the U.S. in 2007, the agency said, and they want to prevent reintroducing into the country from one of the over 100 countries at high risk for dog rabies.

Critics say the restrictions will negatively impact traveling families and add unnecessary complications to pet adoptions, especially from disaster areas.

"In emergency situations, like the aftermath of a hurricane, for example, obtaining proof of a dog’s whereabouts might be impossible for families or rescue workers in high-stress situations," the Humane Society Legislative Fund said in a press release on Wednesday. Airlines may also struggle to comply.

How can I tell if I can bring my dog into the U.S.?

The CDC has a personalized question-and-answer tool, "DogBot," that can tell you what rules apply to your dog depending on travel dates, countries and vaccination dates.

What are Florida's pet laws?

Florida does not restrict entry of pets like dogs and cats into the state, unless you're bringing them in to sell. You'll need current rabies vaccination documentation. Some Florida counties require pets to wear a rabies tag at all times.

According to Florida Statutes, dogs and cats transported into Florida to be sold must be tested and vaccinated between 14 and 30 days and receive an official certificate of veterinary inspection before entry into the state and be vaccinated or treated against rabies, roundworms and hookworms. Also canine distemper, leptospirosis, bordetella, parainfluenza, hepatitis and canine parvo (for dogs) and panleukopenia, feline viral rhinotracheitis, and calici virus (for cats).

Does Florida allow exotic pets?

That depends on what types of exotic pets you want.

The following wildlife may be kept as personal pets without a permit in Florida:

Nonvenomous and unprotected reptiles or amphibians

Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters

Hedgehogs

Honey possums

Sugar gliders

Rats, mice,

Moles, shrews

Rabbits

Squirrels, chipmunks

Domestic or European ferrets,

Prairie dogs

Chinchillas

Shell parakeets

Canaries

Lovebirds

Cockatiels

Parrots

Finches

Myna birds

Toucans

Ringed doves, ruddy doves, diamond doves

Button quail

Many other species may be kept as personal pets with a permit from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission which covers keeping them at a specified address, traveling with them and taking them to a vet. The permit does not cover taking an exotic pet out in public, which requires an exhibition permit.

Many species of invasive or endangered animals and marine life are not allowed to be brought into the state or possessed except for reasons of research, educational exhibition, control or eradication. Two exceptions: green iguanas and tegus may be kept as pets or sold commercially, according to the FWC.

Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY, contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida pet import laws: CDC restricts pets into US. What to know