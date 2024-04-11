CDC: Nearly a third of measles cases since 2020 happened in the past three months

Nearly a third of all U.S. measles cases in the past four years happened during a three-month stretch in 2024, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rise in measles is troubling. Officials attribute it to the drop in the U.S. vaccination rate for the deadly and preventable virus amid a global surge in cases. For now, the risk of widespread transmission remains low due to existing immunity and robust public health responses to contain outbreaks, according to the report published Thursday.

The CDC documented nearly 340 measles cases since January 2020. Almost 100 of the infections happened in 2024, prior to March 28, with cases occurring in more than a dozen states. Since then, there have more than a dozen cases so far in April that aren’t included in the report.

“Most of the outbreaks that we’ve seen during this period have been small and short due to high population immunity and rapid response by state and local health departments to control these outbreaks,” said Adria Mathis, a study author and the CDC’s lead epidemiologist for measles surveillance.

At the start of the year, the CDC warned clinicians about signs of the virus amid the global uptick. The latest report shows measles spread for the most part transmitted by unvaccinated U.S. residents who traveled abroad and brought measles home to schools or hospitalsthey visited.

The scourge of measles was once thought to be a thing of the past. Public health officials in 2000 declared measles had been eliminated in the U.S. after decades of people taking vaccines, which are highly effective at preventing the virus. While vaccines are still widely used, Mathis said, the report notes that more measures must be taken to curb the rise in cases and prevent further transmission within the U.S.

Since that 2000 declaration, many Americans have chosen not to vaccinate their children, which CDC officials said contributed to recent outbreaks of cases. The median age of a measles patient is 3. About 90% of the new cases presented in patients who were not vaccinated or those for whom vaccination status was unknown.

“This is akin to turning back the clock to the bad old days,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told USA TODAY.

Before vaccines, Schaffner said between 400 and 500 people died annually of the disease. Measles leaves about one-fifth of children hospitalized and about 1 in 1,000 with brain swelling. One to 3 children out of 1,000 die after contracting the disease.

Recent cases, Schaffner explained, are a consequence of parents delaying routine measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations, or withholding the vaccines altogether from their children, which are typically required at U.S. public schools.

“The only way it can come back is if we stop vaccinating and permit virus in other parts of the world to be imported into the United States and then spread,” he said.

The CDC report confirmed nearly all the cases were introduced from abroad by people entering the U.S. from other regions, primarily from what the World Health Organization defines as Eastern Mediterranean and African regions.

U.S. residents traveling abroad accounted for two-thirds of imported cases. The report said that imported cases were likely underreported.

Despite pundits who've cast blame, the data does not indicate that migrants brought the measles in from the southern U.S. border. Public health officials said the outbreak this year at a Chicago migrant shelter, for example, likely started through local transmission.

A positive sign, the report said, was the relatively high vaccination rate in the U.S., even though the rate has tapered off a bit in recent years. To spread, experts say the virus needs a sufficiently large pool of unvaccinated children.

The CDC confirms the new cases tend to be a uniquely American problem brought back from the past due to the lack of vaccinations and an uptick in travel after the pandemic.

“It doesn't bode well for what the future might bring,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Prevention, told USA TODAY. “Because we're just going to continue to see more and more international travel. Meanwhile, we're continuing to see even more widespread measles transmission around the world. And that combination is a very, unfortunately, deadly combination.”

The report noted the country needs to increase vaccination coverage, including before international travel and identifying at-risk communities.

