The CDC Is Hosting a Workshop on Preparing for Nuclear War

Just two days after President Donald Trump caused a frenzy by tweeting that he has a “bigger and more powerful” nuclear button than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it’s hosting a presentation on preparing for nuclear war.

“While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps,” a web page publicizing the session says. “Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness. For instance, most people don’t realize that sheltering in place for at least 24 hours is crucial to saving lives and reducing exposure to radiation.”

The session, scheduled for Jan. 16, will include such cheerful discussions as “Preparing for the Unthinkable,” “Roadmap to Radiation Preparedness” and “Public Health Resources to Meet Critical Components of Preparedness,” according to the website.

Despite the uncanny timing, the CDC told TIME that the workshop had been in the works since April, and is simply part of the agency’s regular Grand Rounds educational series.

“As part of its mission, CDC provides for the common defense of the country against all health threats,” spokesperson Kathy Harben wrote in an email. “To fulfill that mission, Public Health Grand Rounds is part of CDC’s longstanding and routine work, similar to work it does to prepare for other possible health emergencies with the goal of ensuring the public health community is prepared for all types of health threats.”

The session is targeted toward health professionals, but members of the public may watch via livestream; a URL and instructions will be available online closer to the event. The Grand Rounds is scheduled to take place at the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. ET.