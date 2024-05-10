CCU professor, officer honored for saving life after student collapsed in classroom

DENVER (KDVR) — A student is encouraging others to learn CPR after she said first responders and a professor at Colorado Christian University saved her life when she collapsed in a classroom.

Naomi McKay is graduating from college and getting married next month, but West Metro Fire Rescue said she almost didn’t make those milestones.

On Feb. 22, McKay collapsed in a classroom at CCU and suffered cardiac arrest, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. CCU professor Dr. Mark Parker immediately began CPR.

“I knew immediately that at least giving chest compressions could make a difference,” Parker told FOX31.

Lakewood Police Agent Emily Pillatzki arrived before paramedics and she and Parker kept up on CPR efforts until paramedics arrived.

“Our paramedics determined that Naomi had no pulse and her life hung in the balance. Firefighters did everything necessary to bring pulses back, and they were able to transport her to St. Anthony’s Hospital with stable vitals,” West Metro Fire Rescue said.

McKay was released from the hospital after a few days. West Metro Fire Rescue said there was no doubt that Parker and Pillatzki’s actions made all the difference in assuring a good outcome for McKay, and they were presented with a West Metro Citizen Award Thursday morning.

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys. I mean, I just turned 23 and I have my whole life ahead of me,” McKay said. “I’m so thankful, I would never have known what I had missed.”

Other first responders were also recognized for their efforts at the celebration.

Three months later, McKay is back to normal life with college graduation this week and her wedding next month. Now, she plans to encourage others to learn CPR.

“You never think you’re going to be put in a situation to use it,” McKay told FOX31. “Just knowing that — being able to be there to save someone, you never know when it’s going to happen, and I’m a testament to that.”

McKay’s story has already had an impact. All professors at CCU are being offered CPR training, and her friends and family say they already have or plan to get certified.

