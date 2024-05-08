CCTV shows Boeing plane landing on its nose in Istanbul

STORY: :: CCTV from Istanbul airport shows a Boeing 767 cargo plane landing on its nose

:: May 8, 2024

:: Istanbul, Turkey

The cargo plane landed at Istanbul Airport without deploying its front landing gear, a Turkish Transport Ministry official said, adding there were no casualties and authorities had launched an investigation.

The aircraft, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, informed the control tower at Istanbul Airport that its landing gear had failed to open, and landed with guidance from the tower, the ministry said in its statement.

The aircraft involved is a nearly 10-year-old Boeing 767 freighter, one of the most common cargo planes and based on the 767 passenger model dating back to the 1980s.