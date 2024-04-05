CCSO looking for subject for allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of video games

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for allegedly committing a Theft by Shoplifting.

According to the authorities, the incident took place at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway on April 4th around 4 P.M.

Authorities say the wanted subject stole $330.28 worth of video games and clothing merchandise.

