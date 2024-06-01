CCSD releases nearly 2K pages of documents on officer confrontation with Durango High School student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District announced nearly 2,000 pages of emails and documents Friday related to a confrontation that was recorded between an officer and a student from Durango High School last year. The officer involved was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The incident, which was caught on camera in February 2023, made waves across the country and sparked the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) to sue for body camera footage, which was made public in January of this year.

Durango High School student and police confrontation in Feb. 2023 (CCSDPD)

“There was no firearm on any of our clients,” ACLU Executive Director Athar Haseebullah said in January after the footage was made public. “This was a BS justification to stop and accost children.”

In the batch of documents released Friday, one statement referenced two calls before the incident in question, citing instances of teenagers ‘pointing or pulling guns,’ causing officers to be ‘on high alert.’

A photo was also included of unknown teenagers making what appear to be volatile hand gestures.

Another photo of what appeared to be CCSD Police included several police officer emojis with guns pointed at them.

In a subsequent document, police service employees said they ‘do not recognize’ the account associated with the photo as a Durango High School student.

According to court documents, the involved officer, Lieutenant Jason Elfberg, was not disciplined, but emails shed some light on an internal investigation.

Several showed correspondence with an outside agency on a ‘use of force’ review.

This all came two months after a judge ordered CCSD to pay the ACLU $36,000 in attorney fees. Access to CCSD internal investigation interviews and case files was also prohibited.

Also in the documents, several copies of what appear to be presentations of use of force policies were included.

All the emails included in Friday’s documents spanned from right after the February 2023 incident to a couple of months later.

