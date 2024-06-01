CCSD parent in jail, accused of stalking trustee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A parent remains in jail accused of stalking a Clark County school board member, leaving her sexually explicit voicemails.

James Matthew Bayliss Jr., 47, agreed to speak with 8 News Now from the Clark County Detention Center.

He’s been in there since April 11 after being arrested on a charge of stalking, first offense. He is accused of stalking Clark County School District (CCSD) Trustee Katie Williams and leaving her dozens of voicemails.

“I did not leave those voicemails to her. I honestly did not,” Bayliss said from jail.

Bayliss repeatedly denied that was him.

According to the police report from the Clark County School District Police Department, “Due to the calls being blocked, Bayliss left 32 individual voicemails.”

James Matthew Bayliss Jr. speaks during an interview from the Clark County Detention Center. (KLAS)

8 News Now reporter Joshua Peguero read him some of the voicemails that were transcribed in the arrest report.

“That you can’t wait until this day is over, and you can pick her up, and you’re going to give her a big hug. What’s that about?”

“I never even said that,” Bayliss said.

“This is in the police report,” Peguero responded.

Throughout the 18-minute interview, Bayliss tried to change to subject.

“You were saying things to her, like, ‘There was an Amazon package left outside of your door.’”

“No, there was a package that was left by her door. Okay, let’s rewind a little bit,” Bayliss said.

Bayliss is familiar to trustees. He’s spoken at several school board meetings.

“You guys have educations, Ph.D’s, but where’s the brains?” Bayliss said during public comments at the March 24, 2022, CCSD Board of Trustees meeting.

The report quotes Williams telling detectives: “… this is concerning given the fact that I do have a young child in my home with me … They are sexual in nature and make me feel very uncomfortable and very unsafe.”

“’You’re right there, but I can’t go over there. I love you. Good morning,’ What’s that about?” Peguero said.

“I have no clue sir,” Bayliss said.

According to the arrest report, Bayliss on April 8 left an additional 28 voicemails that were similar to the ones he previously sent.

A Clark County District Court Judge last week ruled that James Bayliss is not competent to stand trial. He is expected to be sent to a mental health facility, according to court records.

