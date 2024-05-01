CCSD launches recruitment campaign; starting pay $54K for educators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While the school year may be coming to an end soon, the focus on hiring staff continues. On Tuesday, Clark County School District leaders discussed the need to fill critical teaching jobs.

According to CCSD Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, about 1,400 vacancies are left to fill.

“So, these are vacancies that are not covered by licensed professionals,” Larsen-Mitchell said.

It’s a gap that could impact kids at Aggie Roberts Elementary in Henderson.

“You are the center of everything that we do, “Larsen-Mitchell addressed the students during a news conference at the school.

Dr. Larsen-Mitchell spoke about CCSD’s initiatives to expand the teacher workforce.

“We are quickly analyzing systems and structures in the human resources division to enhance the experience for candidates,” she said.

The district also launched its newest teacher recruitment campaign. It shows the communities, talent, opportunities, the city’s rich entertainment, and of course, life beyond the Las Vegas Strip.

“This campaign is targeting Southern California, and we will be using a lot of social media [and] LinkedIn,” Larsen-Mitchell said.

The goal is to attract passionate educators with competitive pay starting at $54,000.

Larsen-Mitchell has served for the Clark County School District since 1994. She said that was the last time the district was fully staffed, calling on the community to step up and fill schools like Aggie Roberts Elementary with licensed teachers to create change.

The urgency comes after CCSD Trustees recently approved certain positions as a critical labor shortage. According to the district, those positions with the highest vacancies include science, math, pre-kindergarten, special education, and elementary school positions.

What will it take to fill all these positions?

“Right now, as it stands, we need to hire about 14 people a day to close in on the goal,” CCSD’s Chief of Human Resources RoAnn Triana said.

School positions are like pies in the skies, she said.

Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas is one of the schools with the most openings.

“Should the candidates not come through, they have plans on condensing and cutting back a little bit,” Triana said.

Aside from all the stress, CCSD leaders hope everyone can just work together. After all, students and educators are the gateway to Southern Nevada.

CCSD’s top priority is to retain current educators as well. The campaign launches in California markets starting May 1.

“CCSD remains focused on providing a supportive environment for all our educators,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said. “While this campaign focuses on attracting new educators to CCSD, retaining our current educators remains a top priority for the district as we seek to provide competitive pay and a supportive work environment.”

