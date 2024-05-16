CCSD 3rd grade students may be retained if they are struggling to read

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent change to a bill could retain third grade students if they are struggling to read.

8 News Now sat down with parents and educators who are on the frontlines of Nevada’s literacy crisis.

Learning to read is a different process for all. Abriana Tuller, a mother of two said she feels helpless at times.

“Because as a parent you want your child to be successful,” she said. “In the school district, I have found that everyone does have a different learning style.”

She wants to make sure her kids meet the state’s grade-level standard in reading. She said an updated bill could put even more stress on families.

“If a child does not master the necessary reading skills by grade three, they are going to look at mandatory retention,” Tuller said.

She’s talking about Read by Grade 3.

According to the Nevada Department of Education, the Read by Grade 3 Act was passed in 2015 by the Nevada state legislature. It establishes a statewide comprehensive system of early reading instruction and intervention aimed at accelerating reading growth.

As for the third grade mandatory retention requirement, it was removed during the 2019 session. However, it was reintroduced and passed during the 2023 session as part of Assembly Bill 400. The change takes effect July 1, 2028.

Victoria Melendez, mother of 8, said she’s in favor of the requirement.

“I actually think retention is beneficial and necessary for some children,” she said, revealing to 8 News Now that she actually retained her oldest child. Now, their 11-year-old is struggling in school and she wants to do the same for him.

In fact, the state education department said in 2023, 121 third grade students were retained in Nevada.

Now is the time for parents to reach out to their child’s teacher to develop a plan to get them at the right reading level if they received the Read by Grade 3 at-risk letter. Students who are in kindergarten, first, second and third grades who score at or below the 40th percentile on the map growth reading assessment are identified as performing below grade level.

Rachel Vinograd, a Read by Grade 3 strategist for CCSD said she has seen a lot of these letters go out to families.

“Does it concern me how many? Yeah, I mean that’s the work that we are doing here that’s what I am passionate about raising our literacy rates,” she said. “After that letter is given the work is incredible.”

Vinograd said there are systems in place to help students get back on track.

Vicki Kreidle is President of the National Education of Southern Nevada. She said there isn’t an easy solution.

“How detrimental is it to label children before they are even ready to read?” 8 News Now Ozzy Mora asked.

“I think we need to teach our students persistence,” Kreidle said. “Retention in and of itself is not a cure for students who are struggling readers.”

It all starts at home with families picking up a book and reading with their kids.

During a recent Nevada Education Department meeting, board members spoke about good-cause exemptions that would cancel out a Read by Grade 3 retention. One example, if a child has already been retained, they wouldn’t be held back a second time even if they don’t meet the state standard percentile.

Tune into KLAS on Thursday evening for a continuation of this story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.