CCS task force meetings postponed after document leak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Columbus superintendent task force engagement sessions, scheduled to receive feedback from the public on the group’s investigation into closing and consolidating Columbus City Schools buildings, have been postponed.

The postponement comes after a document on how the district should take control of the task force narrative, which includes suggestions like driving a wedge between the teachers’ union and other staff members, was leaked on Tuesday.

The leak has one central Ohio organization renewing its call for transparency from the board and the district.

The district is pointing to one board member – Brandon Simmons — for writing the document, while Simmons claimed it was a group effort.

President of the Columbus chapter of the NAACP Nana Watson regularly attends Columbus Board of Education meetings. Watson said she attended Tuesday’s meeting to hear how the district would address the document.

The NAACP gave the board a vote of no confidence last year and Watson said the group stands behind that vote. She called for more transparency not just with this leak, but in general.

“If they make an error, just say it,” Watson said. “People value the truth are as opposed to trying to cover up things. And I don’t know what the truth is.”

In an email to parents Wednesday, the district said the task force engagement sessions for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled because of “recent events with the Columbus Board of Education.” The email stated that the district is working to have the sessions rescheduled.

As of now, the next three engagement sessions with the task force are a virtual one on May 29, various in-person ones on May 30, and a radio town hall on June 1. For more on the task force, click here.

The document in question can be read below.

