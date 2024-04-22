CCS discusses STEM intiatives

Apr. 22—The Cullman City School Board highlighted the success of several of the district's STEM initiatives Tuesday, April 16.

Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff addressed the 200 students who participated in Cullman High School's first STEM day, which gave students a hands-on opportunity to connect with local industries within STEM related fields.

Kallhoff also announced the district's younger students would be coming together May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., to host a robotics showcase at West Elementary School. Making sure to note that the robots would not be battling each other, Kallhoff said the "battle of the robots" would give students from both East and West Elementary Robotics Clubs the opportunity to show off their achievements.

While not mentioned during Tuesday's board meeting, Kallhoff included the third-place winner from the Elementary Division of the Governor's App Challenge, West Elementary fifth-grader Avery Maples, in his corresponding monthly newsletter. Maples' daily trivia app provided daily, random facts about toys, movies, animals and other topics which the user could share with friends and family.

Kallhoff also recognized two Cullman High School students, Maura Lane McLeod and Brandon Rodriguez, whose artwork had been selected to be displayed at the Alabama Department of Education Building in Montgomery. McLeod's work is titled Weiss Cottage and Rodriguez's is a self-portrait.

In other business the board:

Approved

* the job description for hearing impaired special education teacher.

Approved

* Cullman City Schools credit recovery plan for 2024.

Approved

* a contract with Deanna Little to provide clerical services at West Elementary School.

Approved

* partnership agreements with Cullman County Public Library and Victim Services

Approved

* a partnership agreement with Dr. Emily Che Wilson for vision screenings.

Approved

* the retirements of bus driver Marshall Graves and Cullman Middle School teacher Kim Johnson.

Accepted

* the following resignations:

Garrett Talbot — Special education in

* structional assistant.

* Valerie Parris — Special education instructional assistant at East Elementary.

* Amanda Bullen — OSR PreK teacher at Cullman City Primary School.