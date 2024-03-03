Burns High School celebrated the grand opening of its new auditorium last week. Crest High will have a similar celebration next month.

After years of waiting, dreaming and planning, Cleveland County Schools celebrated the grand opening of a new auditorium at Burns High School.

A ceremony was held recently with a ribbon cutting and was attended by current and past school board members, staff, students and teachers. A similar ribbon cutting will be held for the new Crest High auditorium on March 28 at 7 p.m.

Holland & Hamrick architects and Beam Construction started the project in 2022, and it was completed early this year. The total cost for both auditoriums was $30 million.

According to Cleveland County Schools, approximately $14.25 million for each facility came directly from the North Carolina Lottery Funds, with local funds providing a 5% match totaling approximately $15 million each.

"As we inaugurate these beautiful, much-needed auditoriums at Burns High and Crest High, it is important to know that these cutting-edge additions are not merely the culmination of bricks and mortar but a testament to our collective vision, perseverance and commitment to the cultivation of excellence," said Robert Queen, chairman of the Cleveland County Board of Education. "I believe these spaces will inspire creativity, foster community, and will provide our students with a state-of-the-art venue for showcasing their brilliance and talents for generations to come."

The auditoriums will seat approximately 1,000 people.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: CCS celebrates grand opening of new auditorium