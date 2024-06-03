CCPD officer dies from injuries sustained riding motorcycle in line of duty

A Corpus Christi police officer has died from injuries sustained while riding a motorcycle in the line of duty.

Corpus Christi police on Saturday, June 1, announced the death of Vicente Ortiz, a senior officer with the department. Ortiz died from injuries sustained from a vehicle accident while working as a police motorcycle escort. He worked with the department for 15 years.

"It is with tremendous sorrow that we inform the community of the passing of Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz," the police statement said. "We mourn the loss of a great husband, father, son, brother, friend and co-worker."

The officer had been in the hospital for 11 days following a crash that happened on May 21 at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive, police said.

The incident happened at about 1:36 p.m. that day. Ortiz was traveling south on Kostoryz Road, riding as part of a Corpus Christi motors unit that was conducting traffic control during a funeral procession, when the other driver, headed east on Sacky Drive, attempted to turn north on Kostoryz Road, striking the officer. Ortiz sustained non-life-threatening wounds and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police Lt. Eryca Gonzalez said the driver who struck the motorcycle was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, along with interference with a funeral procession.

The accident is still being investigated, and traffic investigators are working to determine whether charges will be upgraded and filed with the District Attorney's office, she said.

A GoFundMe page was created for the officer on May 24 to support his family while Ortiz was in the hospital. More than $21,700 has been raised.

Ortiz leaves behind his wife and two children.

The officer's death happened almost exactly one month after the fatal shooting of CCPD officer Kyle Hicks on April 20. Hicks was shot while responding to a call of domestic disturbance and shots fired at the Summer House Apartments on the city’s Southside at 12:30 a.m. that Saturday. He was transported to a local hospital and stayed in critical condition until the announcement of his death on April 25. The suspect, Colten Foster, died in custody when an assisting officer shot him.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 2,250 police officers have died in Texas while working in the line of duty. Most of these deaths - 1,194 - are due to gunfire, while six have been accidental.

