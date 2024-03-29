CCPD: Man charged with attempted murder following Nesmith Park incident

Mar. 29—One suspect is now in police custody following an incident which occurred in the early morning hours Monday, March 26, at Nesmith Park.

Cullman City Policed Department Public Relations Officer Adam Clark identified the suspect as Adrian Marquise Jones, 40, of Cullman. As of Friday, March 29, Clark was not able to provide any additional details or name the victim, but did say Jones was arrested Wednesday, March 27, for attempted murder.

Clark put emphasis on his statement that the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

The investigation in ongoing and further information will be reported as it becomes available.