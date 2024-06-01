CCL holder thwarts carjacking on Chicago’s NW Side

CHICAGO — A man successfully thwarted a carjacking early Saturday morning in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man, a 34-year-old Concealed Carry License (CCL) holder, was walking to his vehicle in the 3700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when a black sedan drove up and three unknown offenders got out with handguns and demanded his vehicle.

Police said the man then pulled out his own handgun and opened fire on the three unknown offenders. After the man began opening fire, the offenders got back in the black sedan and ran away.

According to CPD, no one was injured during the incident, but there are also no suspects in custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.

No other information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead CPD toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with the police at cpdtip.com.

