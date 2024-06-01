CCL holder fires at armed carjackers overnight on Northwest Side

A 34-year-old concealed carry license holder fired at armed carjackers early Saturday morning in the East Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 3:30 a.m., the victim was walking to his vehicle in the 3700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when a black sedan approached and three gunmen exited and demanded his vehicle, police said.

The man removed his handgun and opened fire. The carjackers entered the vehicle and fled the scene. No one was wounded, and no one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

The incident was the second time since Friday a CCL holder used their license in defense of a crime. Friday night, another man fired at suspects battering him in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood, police said.