CCBOE closes out school year by recognizing student achievements

May 27—The Cullman County Board of Education was met by a packed house for its final board meeting of the 2024-2025 school year as it recognized a hefty number of student and faculty accomplishments Monday, May 20.

Two Good Hope High School students, Mason McCurry and Ivey Maddox, were recognized for their recent athletic achievements. McCurry was named the Alabama State Archery Champion with a score of 296 and Maddox was chosen as the Alabama Sports Writer Association's Class 4A Player of the Year.

Cullman Area Technology Academy student Mackinzey Smith finished the SkillsUSA competition in second place in the Natural Hair Design division.

The following students won local, state and district tournaments in the Elk's Hoop Shoot Contest: Allison Rice (Cold Springs): Southeast Regional competitions, also finished 12th in the nation; Trey Thompson (West Point): Southeast Regional competitions, also finished 5th in the nation; Kallaway Mckinnon (Cold Springs): also finished 3rd in the Southeast Regional; and Tyce Thompson (West Point): also finished 2nd in the Southeast Regional.

The West Point High School Scholars Bowl Team were recognized for their successful season which delivered championship titles in the ASCA District and Varsity State competitions as well as 2nd place in the national tournament. Team members included: Brodie Henry, Starr Boyd, Brady Laughlin, Eli Drinkard, Sean Harbison, Aaiden Jones, John Davis Yovino, Sydney Holt, Eli Taylor, Caleb Clark, Abram Motte and Kaylee Turley.

The board also acknowledged more than 30 students who earned a short-term certificate of degree from Wallace State Community College alongside their high school diploma as part of the district's Fast Track program.

Students who earned their Associate Science General Studies degree were: Isaiah Boyd, Kerrigan Baty, Haley Bearden, Carsyn Blakenship, Michale Foust, Emelia Chiaranda, John Michael Core, Samuel Cregan, Jenna Crumpton, Isabel Horton, Brooke Lynn, Gracie Vivian Moody, Kaylee Windsor, Shelby Whitfield, Ellanora Slusser and Madeline Willingham.

Students who earned their Associate Applied Science Paralegal degree were: Abigail Allison, Brinlee Holcomb and Dixie Plunkett.

Students who earned their Associate of Applied Science Medical Laboratory Technician degree were: Skyla Pair, Morgan Brooks and Mildred Lemus.

Students who earned a short-term certificate were: Emily Bush, Abigail O'Leary, Brody Calvert, Jadon Parker, Christian Benites-Marquez, Joshua Sloan, Avery Miller and Kaylee Turley.

Lysa Ring and Avery Miller also earned their Associate Applied Science Business Management and Associate Applied Science Electronics-Mechatronics degrees respectively.

Superintendent Shane Barnett also recognized Parkside Elementary and CATA for being named as Schools of Distinction by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Parkside was given the additional recognition of being named one of eight Banner Schools in the state.

"I don't think there was another district in Alabama with two Schools of Distinction this year," Barnette said.

In other business the board:

— Accepted the following resignations: Cold Springs Elementary teacher Reilly Hood; Cold Springs Elementary part—time career preparedness teacher OL Kilgo; Fairview High School Principal Johnny Whaley; Good Hope Elementary teacher Savannah Cofer; Good Hope High School TEAMS teacher Carol Cline; Good Hope High School bus driver Joyce Shannon; Good Hope Elementary child nutrition program worker Canungnit Calvert; Good Hope Primary School teacher Amy Wallace; Hanceville Elementary teacher Keisha DeMuth; Hanceville Elementary child nutrition program worker Christina May; Harmony custodian Susan Peinhardt; Holly Pond Elementary counselor Chesley Crider; Holly Pond High School bus driver Rodney Hays; Holly Pond High School teacher Michael Mason; Holly Pond High School teacher Dylan Young; Parkside Elementary teacher Meghan Block; Parkside Elementary teacher Pamela Evers; Parkside Elementary teacher Lauren Harbison; Vinemont Elementary part-time EL teacher Rubye Moore; Vinemont Elementary teacher Misty Taylor; Vinemont High School child nutrition program worker Rebekah Bice; Vinemont High School bus driver Angela Hughes; West Point High School teacher Kate Peek; West Point High School teacher Brittany Sams; West Point High School aide Patricia Wright; West Point Middle School teacher Phillip Key.

— Approved the following voluntary transfers: Makayla Burdette: from Vinemont Elementary pre—K auxiliary teacher to Fairview Middle School bookkeeper; Laney Looney: from Vinemont Middle School English teacher to Good Hope High School English teacher; Jena Mayo: from CATA engineering instructor/instructional coach to Good Hope High School Science teacher; Jackson Jenkins: from Cold Springs High School secondary special education teacher to Good Hope Middle School secondary special education teacher; Sonja Duffel: from systemwide psychometrist to Hanceville Elementary special education teacher; Magan Grigsby: from Hanceville/Welti Elementary building based math coach to Hanceville Elementary K—5 building based math coach; Lori Baggett: Holly Pond Elementary reading specialist to Holly Pond Elementary teacher; Sonja Shivers: from Holly Pond Elementary secondary special education teacher to systemwide psychometrist; Madalyn Brown: from Good Hope High School English teacher to Vinemont Middle School English teacher; Bridget Whitehead" from Vinemont Middle School Science teacher to Vinemont Middle School physical education teacher.

— Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel: Mackenzie Hill: Child Development Center elementary special education teacher; Tracy Thomas: Good Hope Elementary teacher; Hannah Adams: Good Hope High School English teacher; Michelle Carpenter: Holly Pond Elementary teacher; Marigrace Dunn: Parkside Elementary teacher; Caitlin Boland: Vinemont Elementary teacher; Kisnlee Borden: Vinemont Elementary teacher; Rebeka Pace: Vinemont Elementary teacher; Austin Riddle: Vinemont Middle School Science teacher; Charles Travis: Vinemont Middle School Science teacher and Kevin McCravy: temporary, part-time West Point High School physical education teacher.

— Approved a request from Good Hope Primary School to pay Rachael Anderson $1,500 for stripping and waxing school floors.

— Approved a request from Vinemont High School to pay Preston Boyd and Lance Lay $600 and Kerry Thompson $400 for refinishing gym floors.

— Approved a request from West Point High School to pay Shannon Anderson $2,500 for after school spring duties.

— Approved a request from West Point High School to pay Meagan Cagle $500 for volleyball tryouts and spring clinic.

— Approved a request to pay CCBOE psychometrists and teachers their current hourly rate of pay for testing and completion of IEPs during the summer.

— Approved the out-of-state field trip request to allow the West Point High School archery team to atten the NASP archery competition in Reston, Virginia June 5.

— Approve the out-of-state field trip request to allow the West Point High School scholars' bowl team to compete in the national tournament in Reston, Virginia June 5.

— Approved an agreement with ClassWallet for teacher instructional supply funds for FY2025.

— Approved to transfer commercial card accounts from PNC to People's Bank.

— Approved for Holly Pond High School to move bank accounts from Peoples Bank of Alabama to Traditions Bank.

— Approved a change order for the reduction of #30,072 for Child Development Center mechanical upgrades.

— Appointed Samantha Bryson, Jena Mayo, Tiffany Benefield, Leah Drauch and Payton Sandlin to the Financial Literacy Textbook Adoption Committee.

— Appointed Timmy Calvert, Jena Mayo, Keith Rice, Leah Drauch and Amie Veal to the Career Technical Textbooks Adoption Committee.

— Approved a request from the Child Nutrition Department for Kerrie McCluskey to attend the Team Nutrition Academy workshop June 3-7.

— Approved the request from the Child Nutrition Department for Donna Freeman, Misty Pearson, Allison Shikle and Candice Knowels to attend the New Managers workshop July 9-10.

— Entered into Executive Session to discuss the general reputation and character of personnel.

After reconvening into regular the board:

— Approved to notify certain certified and support personnel of the non-renewal of their contract for the 2023-2024 school year and request authorization to provide notice in writing.

— Approved to notify certain personnel that their supplements will not be extended for the 2024-2025 school year and request authorization to provide notice in writing.

All names are to be posted after all non-renewals have been notified.