CBP seizes 124 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine hidden in cars at El Paso ports of entry

U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers seized about 124 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine at El Paso area ports of entry, authorities said.

The final days of April and the first day of May saw officers make "multiple significant drug seizures," U.S. Custom and Border Protection officials said.

U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers seized 42.5 pounds of cocaine hidden in the rocker panels of the car April 30, 2024, at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry.

“The drugs seized by our CBP workforce will not cause harm in the communities we share,” CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said in a statement. “We are hard at work every day utilizing multiple tools to identify and stop those who attempt to circumvent our inspection process.”

The first major seizure happened Tuesday, April 30, when officers working at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry seized 42.5 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were hidden in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 48-year-old man, who is a U.S. citizen, officials said.

Officers monitoring a "low Energy Portal inspection system" found anomalies in the appearance of the Hyundai, officials said. A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the car and an x-ray scan was performed on the car, officials said. The scan also revealed anomalies.

Officers found 18 cocaine-filled bundles from the rocker panels of the car, officials said.

The second major seizure happened Wednesday, May 1, when officers working at the Ysleta port of entry seized 11.2 pounds of fentanyl, officials said.

The drugs were hidden in a 2012 Ibiza being driven by a 26-year-old man, who is a Mexican citizen, officials said. The drugs were found in the car after officers selected the vehicle for a secondary exam.

The drugs were in wrapped bundles hidden in the car's center console area. Officer removed 15 drug-filled packages from the compartment, officials said.

U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers seized 11.2 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a car's center console area May 1, 2024, at the Ysleta port of entry.

"CBP is on the frontline against fentanyl and other synthetic drugs," officials said in a news release. "Utilizing advanced data analytics, strategic intelligence-driven operations, canine detention teams, and non-intrusive technology at all stages of the supply chain, CBP officers and agents detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs and materials used in the production of illicit synthetic narcotics that are entering the country."

Officers also made two large cocaine seizures Monday, April 29, officials said. Officers seized about 70.8 pounds of cocaine in those two incidents, officials said.

The name of the smugglers were not released. The suspects were tuned over to federal authorities for prosecution, officials said.

