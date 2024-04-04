CBP dispatches agents to assist migrant suffering from dehydration in Texas

Customs and Border Patrol dispatched agents to assist a migrant who was suffering from dehydration near Loredo, Texas, Monday, according to CBP. Photo courtesy of CBP

April 4 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Patrol dispatched agents and other personnel to assist a migrant who had collapsed from dehydration in the area near Loredo, Texas, Monday, according to CBP.

"A Laredo Air Branch AS-350 aircrew responded to Laredo Sector Border Patrol Dispatch reports of four lost migrants in the area that noted one migrant may be in need of immediate medical attention," CBP said in a press release Thursday.

According to CBP, an aviation enforcement agent made contact with the group of migrants and who told them the migrant had run out of water and that the group had drank from potentially contaminated water sources.

The AEA, who also serves as an Air and Marine Emergency Medical Services-certified agent, conducted an on-site evaluation of the man.

"The patient was severely dehydrated and suffering heat exhaustion. He applied ice on the man's neck and armpits and administered fluids. The man regained consciousness and began to show signs of coherency," the CBP said.

The group of migrants said they had also become sick prior to the man collapsing.

The migrant was transferred to an air-conditioned vehicle by Border Patrol EMT.

"The ability of our agents to rapidly transition from a law enforcement role to conduct rescue operations where they can deliver immediate medical aid is crucial to saving lives," said Loredo Air Branch Director of Air and Marine Operations Jonathan Taber.