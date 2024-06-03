CBIT investigation of Motel 6 incident moves forward

Jun. 3—EPHRATA — The Central Basin Investigation Team is continuing the investigation into the May 4 officer-involved shooting at the Motel 6 in Moses Lake that resulted in injuries to the suspect, Zachary Allen Stockton, 37 and Moses Lake PD Sgt. Adam Munro, according to a statement issued by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Neither of the injuries was life-threatening. In Washington, any officer-involved use of force that leads to a suspect being injured must be investigated by an outside agency and weekly updates are provided to the public for the case.

At this time, the GCSO statement indicates that detectives are completing their case reports for review by the Grant County Prosecutor's Office and evidence shows that Munro's injuries were caused by Stockton when Munro responded to a call at the Motel 6 in Moses Lake at 2822 W. Driggs Drive.

As of Saturday, Stockton was still listed on the Grant County Jail inmate roster and being held in maximum security.

Munro underwent surgery after he was shot in the foot during the incident and is recovering. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran, a firearms instructor and a former member of the regional SWAT team who has been with MLPD for 14 years.