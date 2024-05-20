CBI to test Amber Alert notifications on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Don’t worry, it’s just a test.

In an effort to improve the process and availability of information, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will perform a test of the Amber Alert system at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The test is being done three days before National Missing Children’s Day on May 25.

However, not every phone will receive the test notification.

CBI said the test alert feature is disabled by default on all phones. If you have enabled test alerts, you will receive a notification on your phone.

If you do receive an alert on Wednesday, CBI says you should not be alarmed and know that no action is required.

CBI wants to remind the public that the following criteria are necessary before the activation of an Amber Alert:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery

The activation must be requested by a local law enforcement agency or Amber Designee from another state

Changes coming to Amber Alert notifications

In 2021, Amber Alerts went through a significant change. The Wireless Emergency Alert cell phone notifications started including a URL link to directly access the Amber Alert bulletin.

“One of the challenges of the WEA system is that it only provides for a maximum of 360 characters in the cell phone message, which dramatically limits the amount of information the CBI can offer in these time-sensitive situations,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “The URL redirect to a site will further enhance our ability to share critical and helpful information in a timely manner.”

Previously, X was used as the landing spot for the link included in the message. Now, CBI said they are moving away from using X and the link will direct the public to the CBI alert page that will list all active alerts.

