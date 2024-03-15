CBI says former analyst manipulated DNA data in over 600 cases; one Pueblo case affected

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations announced on March 8 that one of its former analysts manipulated DNA data in more than 600 cases.

One criminal case in Pueblo is affected, according to 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner, who told the Chieftain he could not provide additional information because the case involves a juvenile.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods allegedly posted incomplete results in 652 cases, CBI officials announced after an internal investigation.

The organization became aware in September 2023 that DNA sample testing performed by Woods, a 29-year employee of the CBI crime lab, "may have deviated from standard operating procedures," according to a CBI news release.

On Oct. 3, Woods was placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was launched by CBI Director Chris Schaefer. Woods performed no additional laboratory work and retired on Nov. 6.

CBI officials worked with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation during the investigation to ensure an independent evaluation of the scientific and technical issues involved.

“Public trust in our institutions is critical to the fulfillment of our mission,” Schaefer said in the release. “Our actions in rectifying this unprecedented breach of trust will be thorough and transparent.”

During the investigation, CBI Forensics analysts found that Woods omitted material facts in official criminal justice records, tampered with DNA testing results by omitting some of those results, and violated CBI’s Code of Conduct and CBI laboratory policies ranging from data retention to quality control measures.

These manipulations appear to have been the result of intentional conduct on the part of Woods.

The review did not find that Woods falsified DNA matches or otherwise fabricated DNA profiles, according to CBI officials. "She instead deviated from standard testing protocols and cut corners, calling into question the reliability of the testing she conducted," the agency said in the release.

"According to CBI’s policies and procedures, Woods should have conducted additional testing to ensure the reliability of her results in these affected cases," the release stated. "CBI has a high degree of confidence in its analysts and laboratory integrity and the level of ongoing scrutiny is high."

Based on the results of its investigation, CBI is evaluating and implementing process and procedural changes that will "enhance the integrity of its testing processes and their results," according to the release. CBI officials stated they will provide more information regarding those changes once the process is complete.

In a statement, the Colorado Office of the State Public Defender expressed concern about the cases affected.

"The lack of transparency from CBI about this matter is extremely concerning," the state public defender's office said. "One of the most pressing questions is whether any person has been wrongfully convicted as a result of misconduct. CBI and other law enforcement should be immediately forthcoming with the public and the people directly impacted by the misconduct and possible crimes committed by the DNA analysts they employed.

"Consistent with the government’s constitutional obligations and in service of fundamental fairness, OSPD hopes CBI’s press release is the start of a swift transition to complete transparency and full disclosure to all clients and their counsel in any past or present case involving Ms. Woods," the statement concluded.

A separate criminal investigation initiated late last year in the Woods matter is still underway.

"CBI continues to cooperate with our law enforcement partners across the state," CBI officials said.

Jon Sarche, a spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Department, stated that if or when appeals result from the investigation, the courts will handle them as they are filed.

