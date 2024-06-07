CBI issues alert for two missing children in Cortez

(CORTEZ, CO) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation activated an Endangered Missing Person alert for two children on Thursday, June 6.

The CBI is looking for missing 13-year-old Brayden Vallejos and 3-year-old Terry Gallegos. They were last seen in Cortez in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 5.

Brayden is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and stands at 5-foot tall. Terry is described as white/hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 2’5” and is described as being 30 pounds.

The children may be traveling with 42-year-old Marsha Vallejos and 56-year-old Terry Gallegos. Marsha is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Marsha stands at 5’2” and is described to be 138 pounds. Terry is described as a White/Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 150 and is described to stand at 5’6”.

They may be traveling in a 2008 Silver Toyota Highlander with a cracked windshield. Colorado license plate EEQJ64.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

