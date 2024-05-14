Cavelier Wine Bar opens in Port Washington this month. This is what it's all about.

Kelly Brown is the owner of Port Washington's Cavelier Wine Bar. Cavelier Wine Bar is slated to have its soft opening at 3 p.m. on May 20 with a grand opening at 3 p.m. on May 31.

A new wine bar aimed at providing "inclusion and connection" in Port Washington is slated to open later this month along the shores of Lake Michigan, owner Kelly Brown said.

Cavelier Wine Bar "will serve up camaraderie, ambiance, and exceptional beverages, including thoughtfully crafted zero-proof cocktails with a side of epic lake views," Brown said in a news release.

Brown also owns the handcrafted goods shop Locally Inspired in downtown Port Washington.

A soft opening is planned for 3 p.m. on Monday, May 20, with a grand opening at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Both events are open to the public, according to Brown.

While Cavelier Wine Bar has a number of wine, cocktails and craft beer options, Brown said, "the establishment sets itself apart by placing equal emphasis on zero-proof cocktails" that are considered nonalcoholic.

She said Cavelier Wine Bar, 407 E. Jackson St., used Milwaukee-based Nite Cap Beverage Consulting to make those zero-proof cocktails "have all the taste and allure of their spirited versions."

Brown said she wants all patrons at Cavelier Wine Bar to have an opportunity to enjoy the wine bar whether they "choose to indulge in spirits or not."

"My vision for Cavelier is to be more than a bar. I hope it will be a testament to the power of community and the beauty of shared experiences," said Brown.

Cavelier Wine Bar will offer Lake Michigan views, local snacks, craft beers and curated cocktails

With wrap-around floor-to-ceiling windows showing off its location on the picturesque harbor of Lake Michigan, Brown said Cavelier Wine Bar provides a breathtaking backdrop for people to gather. “Our location is more than a setting; it's an integral part of the experience," said Brown.

Brown said there will be snack items from Port Washington based Chocolate Chisel and Bernie's Fine Meats, along with Its Just Nuts, a mobile company based in Hales Corners, and Sheboygan-based Sunday Dough.

Brown said there will be locally-brewed craft beers and cocktails on the menu.

The craft beers will include Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Fresh Coast and 3 Sheeps Waterslides IPA from 3 Sheeps Brewing, and Lakefront New Grist and Riverwest Stein NA from Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewing.

Cavelier Wine Bar's menu will include five curated cocktails: the Mint to Be, similar to a mojito, the No-Groni, similar to a negroni, the Flamingo Fizz, like a French 75, the Watermelon Rebel, like a margarita and the Cavelier Old Fashioned cocktail, which is unique and made in-house.

Cavelier Wine Bar in Port Washington is on Lake Michigan's Lakefront. It will be open later in May. It features cocktails, nonalcoholic cocktails and craft beer.

Cavelier Wine Bar joins 'old-world elements with Port Washington's history,' owner says

Brown said that the vibe of Cavelier Wine Bar will blend "old-world elements with Port Washington's history," saying the "hand painted, vintage-inspired tin tiles wrap around the bar and nautical-inspired brass and leather lighting reflect a magical ambiance on the windows."

She said the business is named in reference to the 1600s Great Lakes explorer René-Robert Cavelier.

“I love being a part of my community, so much so that I wanted to double down on my investment. I’m passionate about creating unique, memorable experiences for people and I want to accommodate all the members of this community and its visitors," explained Brown.

Cavelier Wine Bar will be open 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Find out more about Cavelier Wine Bar

For more information about Cavelier Wine Bar, visit www.cavelierwinebar.com, follow @cavelierwinebar on Instagram or visit Cavelier Wine Bar on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cavelierwinebar.

