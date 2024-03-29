Cave Springs presents findings from master plan forum

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Cave Springs learns more about its new downtown master plan on March 28.

The city held a public forum meeting on March 25 where residents suggested things they’d like to see happen downtown.

The city presented a concept plan and findings from the meeting.

Mayor Randall Noblett says it is a long time coming and an exciting time for the future of Cave Springs.

Cave Springs holds public forum on downtown master plan

“This was an opportunity for people to come together and have their input, and then there’s other areas where they didn’t all agree on everything. But, it gives us different perspectives, and everyone has a say in their own future for downtown Cave Springs,” Noblett said.

It will be about two months before the city’s third-party consultant submits the master plan. One of the biggest priorities is the effects of the road projects making it easier to get to Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

The city is hoping the state will turn over the main jurisdiction of Highway 112 in Cave Springs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.