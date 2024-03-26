Cave Springs holds public forum on downtown master plan

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cave Springs community members worked with consultants, developers and other experts on March 25 to create a master plan for the downtown area.

People were able to talk with developers, public officials and other citizens. The city can hire consultants because of a grant from the Urban Land Institute.

Megan Brown is with the institute’s Northwest Arkansas chapter. She says the grant is given to small cities seeing growth that may not have the resources needed for the development process.

“It’s crucial for the community members to be involved because this is their community, ULI are not trying at all to tell these communities what they should be doing,” Brown said. “We’re here to share best practices from learnings with other communities, but it’s really the individuals and community members that live here and want to be representatives of those communities as well.”

The consultant team will present the concept plan to the public on March 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Illinois River Watershed on Main Street.

