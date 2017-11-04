Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG in 5-0 win at Angers

PARIS (AP) — Edinson Cavani passed 100 league goals for Paris Saint-Germain as the unbeaten leader romped over Angers 5-0 in the French league on Saturday.

PSG's other goals came from teen star Kylian Mbappe, with two, and Germany winger Julian Draxler in a contest that showed PSG's attacking might — even without Neymar.

Neymar's countryman, Dani Alves, set up Mbappe in the fifth minute and Draxler in the 14th. Mbappe's clever back heel allowed Cavani to sweep in his 100th league goal for the club in the 30th.

Draxler set up Cavani for the fourth goal and his 101st in just 144 games, with a pass from the right following a quick PSG counterattack an hour in. The typically hard-working Cavani started the move by winning the ball deep inside his own half.

PSG's fifth of a demoralizing day for Angers at home came from Mbappe following another break from inside PSG's half.

Substitute Lucas played Mbappe clean through, and the 18-year-old France international sprinted clear and round the goalkeeper.

"Perhaps I hadn't prepared the players well enough mentally for this match, and that's my fault," Angers coach Stephane Moulin said. "We gave them it on a plate."

PSG has 39 goals in 12 league games — which is great for the forwards but not much fun for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

"We worked very hard today and we managed to develop our game on a difficult pitch," Areola said. "Cavani is magnificent and we're happy when he's in this kind of form. We'll keep pushing him."

PSG moved seven points ahead of second-place Monaco, which was at home to Guingamp later Saturday.

In Saturday's other matches, it was: Montpellier vs. Amiens; Nantes vs. Toulouse, and Troyes vs. Strasbourg.