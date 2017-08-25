Cavani and Neymar combine as PSG beats Saint-Etienne 3-0

PSG's Edinson Cavani, left, celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 for a fourth straight win on Friday, with Edinson Cavani scoring twice and Neymar involved in two goals.

Saint-Etienne came to Paris on the back of three straight wins and as the only team yet to concede a goal. But the defense had not faced Neymar, who cost a record 222 million ($262 million) when he joined from Barcelona.

Although Neymar did not add to his three goals, his free kick led to PSG's second goal, which was scored by midfielder Thiago Motta.

Cavani, the top scorer in the league with 35 last season, put PSG ahead in the 20th when he scored from the penalty spot. He earned it himself but appeared to tumble under little or no contact from defender Saidy Janko after latching onto Neymar's pass.

Cavani saved the best for last, showing great dexterity to flick the ball in with his heel from right back Thomas Meunier's pass. He now has five goals, moving him level at the top of the scoring charts with Monaco's Radamel Falcao.

Last weekend, Neymar scored twice and was involved in the other four goals when PSG routed Toulouse 6-2 at home.

On Saturday, Nice is away to Amiens and Lyon travels to Nantes.

Defending champion Monaco, which has won its opening three games on the back of Falcao's goals, is at home to Marseille on Sunday.