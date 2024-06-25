Cavalier woman accused of smuggling a controlled substance into Grand Forks County jail pleads not guilty

Jun. 24—GRAND FORKS — A Cavalier woman waived her Monday, June 24, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class A felony conspiracy to deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Elaine Alexis Longtine, 26, was charged after Grand Forks County Correctional Center staff

reported they found Suboxone film strips

inside a greeting card envelope that was delivered to the facility, according to court documents filed in the case.

Longtine is accused of sending Suboxone, which she had a prescription for, to inmates — including

Andrew Harlan Stenerson,

who is believed to have organized the effort with her.

Stenerson is charged with the same felony as Longtine, and they both face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Longtine's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.