‘Be cautious’: Austin warns of toxic algae as temperatures increase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures are heating up in Central Texas, and as many in Austin get out to enjoy the city’s outdoor water spots, remember to be cautious of toxic blue-green algae, otherwise known as Cyanobacteria.

In an update Wednesday, the City of Austin said it was seeing a lot of green algae on the local lakes and creeks so far this spring.

“Green algae is not toxic and is part of the food web. But be cautious! There may be some toxic Cyanobacteria mixed in with the green algae or other vegetation,” the city said.

The city recommended treating all algae as though it was toxic.

Safety guidelines from the city for people and pets include not drinking water directly from the city’s lakes, creeks or springs, avoiding contact with algae, rinsing after contact with water, and not allowing dogs to lick fur before rinsing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at high exposure levels, the algae could cause symptoms ranging from stomach aches to rashes to respiratory symptoms.

Since 2019, Austin’s Watershed Protection Department has been studying the toxic algae, which thrives in warm, slow-moving water. This came after dogs got sick or died after accidentally ingesting the harmful algae.

The city said there have been harmful algae blooms on Lady Bird Lake every year since, and the algae has also been detected on Lake Austin.

“To understand trends with harmful algae, we monitor three sites on Lake Austin and three sites on Lady Bird Lake, visiting them every other week throughout the summer. We also monitor one site on Lake Walter E. Long, visiting it at least three times during the summer and fall,” the city said.

