Causeway southbound lanes closed
Causeway southbound lanes closed
Dalton Del Don gives fantasy baseball managers an updated look at every team's bullpen hierarchy with over a week of action in the books.
At an event in London on Tuesday, Meta confirmed that it plans an initial release of Llama 3 — the next generation of its large language model used to power generative AI assistants — within the next month. This confirms a report published on Monday by The Information that Meta was getting close to launch. "Within the next month, actually less, hopefully in a very short period of time, we hope to start rolling out our new suite of next-generation foundation models, Llama 3," said Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs.
Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures (VKAV) plans to back up to 21 growth-stage companies across the continent after closing its first fund at $60 million. The pan-African VC hit the milestone following fresh backing from new investors including Nigeria's SCM Capital (formerly Sterling Capital Markets Limited), Taiyo Holdings and C2C Global Education Japan. The latest capital injection follows the fund’s first and second close in 2022 and last year, respectively, backed by several investors, among them Japanese institutional investors including SBI Holdings, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Japan International Corporation Agency and the Japan ICT Fund.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tonight.
Compare Target Circle 360 with Walmart+ and Amazon Prime for cost, rewards or points, and other perks to see which membership offers the best value for shoppers.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Who wants to wait? Get this beloved second-generation pair for over 30% off.
Scientists have developed a system that lets drones autonomously charge by hooking onto power lines, potentially allowing them to remain in operation indefinitely.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
'Fits so much,' said one of 3,000+ Amazon shoppers.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
Christian Bale is the second of three actors to portray the monstrous character in a string of new interpretations.
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
A buydown interest rate program lets you pay extra at closing for a lower mortgage rate, either permanently or temporarily. Learn how to buy down your rate.
Here are all the best deals we found this week on the tech we've tested and recommend.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Indian quick-commerce startup Zepto has surpassed the annualised sales milestone of $1 billion within 29 months of its inception, Goldman Sachs wrote in a note Thursday, citing Zepto management. Zepto, which competes with Zomato-owned Blinkit and SoftBank-backed Swiggy Instamart, is also gaining market share, now standing "close to that of the number 2 player," the report added. Zepto, which became a unicorn last year, counts YC Continuity, StepStone Group, Glade Brook Capital and Contrary among its backers.
While there are countless tech companies that make HR technology for small and midsized businesses, much of it is geared toward “professionals who sit at desks in some capacity,” insists Homebase founder and CEO John Waldmann. Homebase is HR software that targets the two-thirds of the American SMB workforce with hourly jobs that require them to be on-site. After nabbing over 100,000 small businesses as customers, covering over 2 million employees, Homebase recently closed on $60 million in Series D financing.
The all-electric Porsche Taycan has been updated for the first time, and seriously upgraded in terms of performance and range.