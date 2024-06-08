What causes ‘June Gloom’ in coastal San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — You’re not imagining it, coastal San Diego County has been cloudy and gloomy for days now, something that’s referred to as “June Gloom.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t a mere fluke. As explained by the National Weather Service, it’s not irregular for this time of year and is “certainly not record-breaking in terms of clouds and cold.”

What causes “June Gloom?”

These San Diego-area cities are among ‘hottest housing markets’ in US, according to Realtor.com

Otherwise known as the existing marine layer, these hazy weather patterns occur due to the cold Pacific Ocean in the spring. According to weather officials, air temperature normally decreases with height. In coastal areas, however, it’s the opposite, which results in a temperature inversion.

It’s the air below that inversion cools to a point at which clouds form, turning into the marine layer, NWS explained. A visual explanation can be found below:

marine layer

Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio spotted filming in San Diego County

With summer inching near, the temperature of the ocean will gradually rise, which then causes the coastal temperature to rise, said NWS. As the inversion becomes weaker, the low clouds and fog aren’t as widespread come July and August, according to weather officials.

It appears the marine layer may continue to blanket coastal San Diego County off-and-on for a few more weeks. Hang in there, sunny and warm days are ahead.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.