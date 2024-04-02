What caused damages in Illinois, Missouri during storms? Survey team reports findings

A survey team from the National Weather Service in St. Louis says straight-line winds were responsible for damages reported in the Chester area after Monday evening’s storms.

The team was sent to Chester, Bonne Terre, Missouri and Chesterfield, Missouri to survey damages and determine what caused them. The National Weather Service said a ``weak tornado” caused the damages in Chesterfield.

“The tornado was on the ground for 2 miles, had a max path width of 332 yards, and had a peak wind speed of 85 mph,” according to the weather service.

Here are the results of the Chesterfield, MO damage survey. The survey team is on their way to survey damage from Bonne Terre, MO toward Chester, IL. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/fVL9me85Ho — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 2, 2024

Damages in Bonne Terre also were caused by straight-line winds.

No injuries were reported in the storms. As they moved through Illinois Monday night and early Tuesday, the storms knocked down power lines and damaged a barbecue restaurant. Power outages were reported in parts of the region.

Roads also were blocked off because of downed trees and power poles.

Triple E BBQ in the Lake of Egypt area of Williamson County was damaged early Tuesday. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it will be closed “until further notice due to storm damage.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported there are “a large number of trees across roadways throughout the county and residents are experiencing power outages. The heaviest concentration of road blockage due to downed trees is in the southern part of Williamson County, specifically the areas of I-24, Lake of Egypt Road, and South Market Street.”

The Chester Emergency Management said “numerous power poles” were damaged along State Street/Route 150. According to its website, Chester District 139 schools were closed on Tuesday due to the power outages.