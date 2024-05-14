What caused chaos at Walmart on Cortez Road? A gun was involved, Bradenton police say

The Bradenton Police Department arrested a teenager Saturday evening after officers broke up a fight that involved a gun at the Walmart on Cortez Road.

The altercation caused a panic at the Walmart store, which was captured in at least two videos posted to social media. One video shows several officers running through the parking lot while holding guns. Another video of the alleged incident appears to show the fight itself, with a teen pointing a weapon at a group of people in the store.

Despite rumors posted online, no shots were fired during the incident, according to a Bradenton police spokesperson.

Officers responded to Walmart, 5315 Cortez Road W., around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday to break up a fight after reports of “a subject with a gun,” according to Meredith Censullo, a spokesperson with the agency. Censullo said officers separated the people involved and identified a teenager as the person with the gun, but he was no longer at the store.

Police later contacted the teenager, who agreed to meet with officers, Censullo said.

Police have not released any information about the teenager. Police arrested the teenager and charged them with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor, Censullo said.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available Monday evening.

