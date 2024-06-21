Cause of Wilkinsburg apartment fire under investigation, officials say

A fire broke out in an apartment in Wilkinsburg on Friday evening. The cause is under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of South Avenue just after 5 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh Battalion Chief Ed Farley, the apartment is a total loss.

A man, who was the only occupant of the apartment, was detained, Farley said. It’s not clear if he will face any charges.

