Cause of statewide landline outage repaired

Jun. 1—Emergency telephone lines are back in service, according to a release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, after the Sheriff's Office and Clinton County Communications were notified Friday that damaged equipment causing a landline outage throughout the state was repaired.

The temporary outage is believed to have been caused by a damaged water line in Des Moines which, in turn, damaged electronic equipment controlling emergency landlines across the state.

The Sheriff's Office and Communications department were notified Thursday of the outage impacting a vast majority of the State of Iowa, including Clinton County.