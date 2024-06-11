Cause of Sandwich inn fire under investigation after two alarms sounded

SANDWICH ― The historic Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa in Sandwich was the site of a two-alarm fire Monday night.

All occupants were evacuated and accounted for, according to a statement from Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke. One person was treated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis for smoke inhalation.

A call to the inn Tuesday morning was answered by a staff member who referred callers to the manager of the inn. The managers were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Second alarm sounded

Firefighters responded to a call after a front desk clerk spotted the fire on security cameras, according to Burke's statement. The call came in at 12:54 a.m., and the first engine arrived on scene two minutes later. The fire was outside the kitchen area, at the back of the building, and spreading up its side, according to the statement.

A second-alarm brought additional units from Bourne, Joint Base Cape Cod, Plymouth, West Barnstable and Barnstable fire departments to the scene. In total, 35 firefighters responded to fight the blaze.

The fire was under control by 1:25 a.m.

The inn is at 149 Main St.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting the Cape’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Dan'l Webster fire spotted on security cameras, doused in half-hour