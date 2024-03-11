Cause released in deadly Charlotte crash that killed 2 South Meck HS seniors

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The cause has been released in a deadly south Charlotte multi-vehicle crash that killed two South Mecklenburg high school students on Friday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the 5400 block of Old Pineville Road at Tyvola Road just before 7 a.m. Friday, March 8, for reports of a serious crash.

As officers arrived at the scene they found a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with heavy damage and a 2015 Western Star semi-truck in the intersection.

Two South Mecklenburg High School students, identified as Kaia Hodge, 18, and Jada Cousins, 17, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic. The 63-year-old driver of the semi-truck was transported to Atrium Health South Park with minor injuries, CMPD said.

Charlotte, NC (Queen City News)

Charlotte, NC (Queen City News)

Charlotte, NC (Queen City News)

Charlotte, NC (Queen City News)

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit said their preliminary investigation shows that 18-year-old Hodge was traveling south on Old Pineville Road when she collided with the semi-truck as it attempted to make a left turn onto Tyvola Road.

Statement released from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

“Good Afternoon, South Mecklenburg High School Families, this is Principal Angerer. It is with great sadness that I share news about the deaths of two of our students. Seniors Kaia Hodge and Jada Cousins were involved in a fatal car accident Friday morning. We are heartbroken by this loss and grieve with Kaia and Jada’s family and friends.

This type of sudden loss is difficult to process, and oftentimes we experience physical, mental and emotional reactions. Please take the time you need to process your feelings and remember to care for and support each other during this difficult time.

We are here for you. Grief counseling services are available for any student or staff member who may need support. We will have support in the “E” cafeteria on Monday morning.

We extend our sincere condolences to Kaia and Jada’s families, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well.”

So far, no charges have been filed in this case. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call CMPD Detective Sessoms at 704-432-2169, Ext. 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.