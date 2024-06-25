Cause of death revealed for NY boy who died at ‘troubled teen’ wilderness camp

A 12-year-old New York boy attending a North Carolina wilderness camp designed for “troubled teens” died in February from asphyxia, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

The boy, identified in reports only by the initials CJH, died while in the care of Trails Carolina, a nature-based program for kids aged 10 to 17 with behavioral or emotional difficulties.

While camping, the boy was forced to stay in a damaged bivy, or tent-like sleeping bag, and was “smothered,” the autopsy report states. The bivy allegedly had a torn mesh door that was secured with a weather-resistant door and alarm system which would sound if the boy attempted to leave.

After he reportedly had a panic attack around midnight, counselors checked on the preteen at 3 a.m. and 6 a.m, but said they couldn’t see him because of the “outer, opaque layer” of the bivy.

When they checked on him again at 7:45 a.m., his body was allegedly stiff and cold to the touch.

His body was reportedly found turned 180 degrees from the entrance of the tent, “which would have allowed the waterproof material to fall onto his head and face,” the autopsy report says.

“He was placed into this compromised sleeping area by other(s) and did not have the ability to reasonably remove himself from the situation with the alarm securing the opening,” reads the report. “The standard protocol was deviated from due to using a damaged bivy and securing the outer weather-resistant door instead of the inner mesh panel.”

The boy’s death occurred less than 24 hours after he arrived at the camp in Lake Toxaway, roughly 120 miles west of Charlotte.

He reportedly had a history of ADHD, anxiety and migraines, and was brought to Trails Carolina by his family from New York.

In a February news release, Trails Carolina described the death as accidental, stating, “We grieve with the family of the student who tragically passed and have promised to do everything we can to determine what happened.”

The brutal conditions at similar programs for troubled youth have been the subject of controversy in the past, and were highlighted in the 2023 Netflix documentary “Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare.”

In her 2020 documentary, Paris Hilton recounted her traumatizing experience at a facility in Provo, Utah, during which she was allegedly sexually assaulted by people working for the program.

