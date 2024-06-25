Cause of Death Revealed for Boy, 12, Found Dead at N.C. 'Troubled Teen' Wilderness Camp

The boy was found unresponsive on the campsite at Trails Carolina on Feb. 3, a day after he arrived there

Fox Carolina Trails Carolina, the camp where 12-year-old Clark Harman was found "smothered" to death

Authorities in North Carolina have revealed the cause of death for a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a camp for troubled teens a day after he arrived there in February.

The boy was found unresponsive at Trails Carolina, a camp which describes itself as an "adventure therapy program," PEOPLE reported at the time, citing a statement from the organization.

According to a Medical Examiner’s report obtained and then published by FOX Carolina,

the child, who has not been identified in the media, was "smothered" and died from asphyxiation, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

On Feb. 3 morning, Trails Carolina officials called 911 when they could not wake the child up, the camp said at the time, as previously reported by PEOPLE.

Google Maps The campgrounds of Trails Carolina, where Clark Harman died from asphyxiation, per police

The Medical Examiner's report released this month notes that the child suffered a "swelling of the brain" and "mild injuries" on his legs.



The report states that he was placed in a bivy — a small camping tent resembling a sleeping bag — on the night before his death.

Camp protocol requires each bivy to have an opening that holds an "alarm" to notify cabin counselors if the occupant tries to exit, per the report.

Because the internal mesh on the boy's bivy was "torn," the opening of the bivy was replaced by an outer layer, which was opaque. Therefore, cabin counselors who checked on him throughout the night couldn't actually see him, the report states.

He "stopped moving" inside the bivy around 1 a.m., per the report. When emergency personnel arrived after being called around 8 a.m., they determined he had likely been dead for a few hours, the report states.

Related: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies 1 Day After Enrolling at Wilderness Therapy Camp in North Carolina

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In February, the camp said it was “shattered by the tragic loss” and that personnel was cooperating with authorities, FOX Carolina reported, citing the company's statement.

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said it believed the boy's death was not natural and claimed that the camp was “not completely” cooperating, officials reportedly told FOX Carolina.



In a follow-up statement in February, the camp said any “speculation” surrounding the child’s death was “irresponsible” and anyone “spreading information not true or misleading will be publicly identified and held accountable," per the outlet.

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office and Trails Carolina did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's inquiries on Tuesday.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.