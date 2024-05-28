Cause of death released for Peoria woman who was found dead in the Illinois River

The Peoria County Coroner said Tuesday that a woman found dead in the Illinois River last week perished due to drowning, not due to any sort of physical harm.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said in a statement that Seiarra DeLasso, 37, of Peoria had drowned before she was found dead Friday afternoon in the Illinois River by employees of Mosaic Fertilizer, located in the 8700 block of Cargill Road.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday also found that DeLasso had not been subjected to any sort of trauma, struggle or other sort of physical conflict.

DeLasso had been in the river for at least 24 hours before Mosaic employees found her floating 20 feet from the shore. The Peoria County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate why she was in the water and how she got in there.

A toxicology report has yet to be conducted. Those with more information on the case can contact Detective Garen Demery at (309) 216-4775 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000. They can also provide a tip through the Peoria County Sheriff's app.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Cause of death released for Peoria woman found dead in Illinois River