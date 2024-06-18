Cause of death released for Mizzou senior Riley Strain, confirming accidental death: Police

Nashville police announced Tuesday that Riley Strain’s autopsy report has been released by the medical examiner, and say it confirms their investigative findings that his death was accidental.

According to the report, the 22-year-old University of Missouri senior died of accidental drowning and ethyl alcohol intoxication. The police department has classified Strain’s death as accidental.

Nashville detectives said their investigation showed that Strain consumed multiple alcoholic drinks on March 8 before becoming separated from his friends after a night out.

Police believe he did not realize the terrain conditions that night as he walked into an overgrown area and fell into the embankment. The river that night was very high due to recent rain and had a swift current, according to a news release.

Strain, a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity, was a senior at Mizzou majoring in interdisciplinary studies and business.

His body was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville on March 22, about eight miles from downtown.

The night he went missing, he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar at 301 Broadway, a downtown Nashville bar owned by country star Luke Bryan, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Strain’s disappearance captured national attention.

A bouncer reportedly did not allow Strain to stand outside the bar to wait for friends to close their tabs. A friend confirmed to The Star that he was taken out a side door and was gone when his friends paid and walked out. A friend told police they lost sight of Strain after he was kicked out of the bar.

Nashville police said they tried using Snapchat to find his location, but were unsuccessful. His friends tried calling him multiple times the next day, but the calls kept going to voicemail.

Police launched a massive search into his disappearance, including checking hospitals and jails and pinging his phone. Verizon could not get a live ping because his phone was off. The company provided the phone’s last known location, which was over a half mile southwest of a cell tower at 19 Oldham St., according to police.

Police used a helicopter and people on the ground to search the area, including a riverbank, with no results. The Urban Search & Rescue team also conducted a deep search along the brush and the bank of the Cumberland River.

Surveillance video showed several images of Strain, including one of him crossing North First Avenue to Gay Street. Body camera footage released by Nashville police showed Strain had a brief conversation with a police officer that night. The officer had responded to a vehicle burglary on Gay Street when he saw Strain. The two briefly greeted each other, and Strain did not appear distressed, police said.

Police said in a tweet on March 17 that Riley’s bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River. Chris Dingman, a family friend of over 40 years, told The Star it was found by TikTok “investigators” who had taken an interest in the case.

Strain’s body was recovered from the river less than a week later.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton and Andrea Klick provided information for this story