Cause of death released for first of two inmates who died at Tarrant County Jail in April

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled combined toxicity of the drugs fentanyl and trazodone — an antidepressant and sedative — was the cause of death for Roderick Johnson.

Johnson, an inmate at the Tarrant County Jail, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 18 after 5:30 a.m after he hadn’t shown up for breakfast, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The medical examiner lists 5:20 a.m. as the time of death, which was ruled accidental.

Roderick Johnson, 42, had been in jail since last December. He was arrested by Fort Worth police on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct.

Roderick Johnson was the fourth person to die in the custody of the Tarrant County jail this year. Three days after his death, 31-year-old Anthony Johnson Jr. died.

Despite having the same last name, the two men were not related.

Autopsy results to determine Anthony Johnson Jr’s cause and manner of death are still pending. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has said Anthony Johnson was pepper-sprayed during an altercation with detention officers after he refused to come out of his cell during a contraband check. His family’s attorney has said there were bruises on Anthony Johnson’s body and he suspects more force was used.