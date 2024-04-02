Cause of deadly Lancaster County fire released

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Officials have released new details about a fatal Lancaster County fire in March.

“Careless smoking” was determined to be the cause of the fire that broke out on March 29 at a home, located along 100 Block of Froelich Ave in Mountville Borough, a news release states. The fire’s cause was determined by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the West Hempfield Township Police Department, a news release states.

Robert Enochs, 65, died from his injuries of smoke inhalation and thermal burns after firefighters were able to carry him out of the burning building.

Pennsylvania trio accused of stealing $300K+ by submitting fake insurance claims

According to a release from Mountville Fire Company, a firefighter who was on their way to the station at about 3:18 a.m. saw flames called 911 to notify dispatch of a working fire. There was additional info that there was a working fire with possible entrapment at the home, located along 100 Block of Froelich Ave in Mountville Borough.

As multiple departments battled the blaze, firefighters inside the burning building learned Enochs on the second floor and they were able to bring him to a side door where they were met by EMS who rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ICYMI: Top 5 Stories of the Week

It took about an hour and 40 minutes for crews to get the fire under control, according to the release. The fire did spread to the adjoining home, causing damage to that property also.

The fire company urged residents to make sure that they have working smoke detectors in their homes, and that they also provide them as well plus they will help with installation. Residents can email PIO@mountvillefire.com for the smoke detectors.

Rohrerstown Fire Company, Columbia Borough Fire Company, West Hempfield Fire and Rescue, Hempfield Fire Department, Blue Rock Fire & Rescue, Wrightsville Fire Company (York County), Manheim Township Fire & Rescue, Fire Department Mount Joy, Lancaster Township Fire Company along with EMS and local law enforcement helped Mountville Fire at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.