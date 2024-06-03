Cause of contractor injuries at Hyundai megasite remains under investigation

A sign facing I-16 welcomes the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, which is currently under construction on the Bryan County Megasite in Ellabell, Georgia.

A contractor working at the megasite was airlifted to Memorial Hospital following an injury May 31.

The male contractor is currently in stable condition as of June 3 and was, “treated for serious internal injuries, as well as injuries to the extremities,” according to HMGMA.

A statement from HMGMA reads in part, “A contractor was transported to Memorial Medical Center via helicopter to aid in a speedy transport. Construction was idled at the affiliate site. The cause of the injury remains under investigation. HMGMA and the affiliate are offering their full cooperation with the authorities. The safety and security of everyone at HMGMA and the construction site is a top priority, and HMGMA is fully committed to complying with all applicable standards, rules and regulations.

More: Construction of frontage road, roundabouts and widening of US 280 underway in North Bryan

HMGMA declined to share how many injuries workers have sustained since construction began August 2022.

A subcontractor died from injuries sustained when he fell from a building under construction April 29.

According to a Hyundai Motor Group release, the worker's harness lanyard failed and he fell from the three-story structure that will serve as the electric vehicle factory's paint shop.

When asked what HMGMA is doing to ensure safety in the workplace, HMGMA said, “HMGMA has established a relationship with St. Joseph’s/Candler, which has established an on-site clinic. HMGMA has also contracted with Southern Industrial Protection Emergency Response Team to provide firefighting, technical rescue, and emergency medical services while first responders are en route. HMGMA works closely with Bryan County first responders to ensure they are properly informed of updates during construction and have information essential for emergency response to the mega site.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Hyundai provides update on contractor injured at megasite