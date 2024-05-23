Cause of Carolina Forest apartment fire ‘undetermined,’ Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The cause of a multi-unit fire at a Carolina Forest apartment complex last month has been ruled as “accidental/undetermined,” Horry County Fire Rescue said.

“Investigators were unable to rule out improperly discarded smoking materials as the initial source,” an HCFR spokesperson told News13.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which damaged nine units and two buildings on April 6. It happened in the 400 block of White River Drive.

Three units inside one building sustained heavy fire damage, while six others were damaged by smoke and water.

Two nearby buildings sustained “superficial” heat damage. Horry County Fire Rescue was assisted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and state Department of Public Safety.

In September 2022, a two-alarm fire damaged three buildings in the same area, displacing 20 people.

