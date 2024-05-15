Caught on video: Cash register thieves didn’t even get out the door before Seattle police arrived

Seattle police arrived at a robbery still in progress at a West Seattle pharmacy April 29. An officer’s body camera caught the two suspects walking out with the store’s cash register in-hand.

The robbery happened near 16th Avenue South and South Roxbury Street just after 7 p.m.

Police immediately arrested the female suspect who was holding the cash register. The male suspect ran away.

While arresting the 20-year-old woman, they found a gun she was trying to hide. She was booked for theft and unlawful carry of a pistol.

The 40-year-old male suspect was found by officers a short time later. He was booked on obstruction and for a previous domestic violence incident.