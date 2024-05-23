“Caught part of that hearing on 'SNL'”: AG Merrick Garland on House committee advancing contempt resolution against him.

The second question is, obviously, the House appears poised to move ahead with the contempt resolution on you. I just wonder if you have any comments on it, or if you could tell us whether or not you watched the House Oversight Committee meeting the other night. I caught part of that hearing on Saturday Night Live. But seriously, I am very disappointed. The Justice Department, as I've explained before, has gone to extraordinary lengths to accommodate the legitimate interests of the committees. I have released the full and unredacted report of Mr. Herr. We permitted Mr. Herr to testify for over five hours on everything that happened in connection with this investigation, and we provided the transcripts of the interviews in which the committee is interested. But on the other side, the President of the United States has asserted executive privilege in order to protect the Justice Department's ability in future investigations to get cooperation in high-profile cases, particularly involving the White House. My job is to protect the Justice Department's ability to conduct those investigations. My job is to protect the rule of law, and that's what I'm doing.

